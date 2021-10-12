How to fight an epidemic: exercises of Rospotrebnadzor mobile teams in Kazan

09:00, 12.10.2021 44
  Maksim Platonov
The first international exercises of mobile rapid response teams to sanitary and epidemiological emergencies using mobile laboratories have started on the territory of Kazan Expo. They are conducted by Rospotrebnadzor under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO). The legend of the exercises is an outbreak of an infectious disease in a WHO member state. Teams will deploy mobile laboratories and identify the causative agent of the infection.


