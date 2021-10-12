How orchestra members and composers trained: round table discussion at Kazan Conservatory

On 8 October, the Kazan State Conservatory named after N.G. Zhiganov discussed the issues of musical art and education in Tatarstan. Distinguished and unexpected guests gathered at the round table discussion: for example, Rector of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music Alexander Ryzhinsky.
