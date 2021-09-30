Sixth 'Horseman' in Khazine: 'Это я! Бу — мин! That’s me!'

The Sixth Kazan International Biennale of Printed Graphics 'Horseman' opened on 30 September in the Khazine Gallery. This time it is dedicated to the Year of Native Languages and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan and is held under the motto: 'Это я! Бу – мин! That’s me! C’est moi! Das bin ich! Questo sono io! Soy yo! Se olen mina! Det är jag! Tas esmu es! Ку – эпӗ! Тиде – мый!'
