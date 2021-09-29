Ballet season open: 'The Sleeping Beauty' on Jalil Theatre stage

The Sleeping Beauty ballet by P. Tchaikovsky (choreographed by Marius Petipa edited by Vladimir Yakovlev) has been presented today on the stage of the Jalil Theatre. The premiere of the updated staging took place during the 34th International Nuriyev Festival in May 2021, and now the play is in the "everyday" repertoire of the theatre.
