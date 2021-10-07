State awards in addition to Olympic ones. Rustam Minnikhanov congratulates Tatarstan athletes п

Athletes - winners and medallists of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo - were awarded in the Kazan Kremlin on 5 October. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the Olympians on sports victories.



According to the Tatarstan president's order, the Olympics received prestigious awards for a considerable contribution to developing Russian sport and achieving great sports results at the 32nd Olympics - the orders For Merits to the Republic of Tatarstan, Friendship orders, medals of the order For Merits to the Republic of Tatarstan.