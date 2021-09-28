More tourists! Kazan receives first subsidised charter flight

The first subsidised charter flight has been launched between Moscow and Kazan. This will attract more tourists to Tatarstan, according to the Federal Tourism Agency and the State Committee for Tourism of the Republic of Tatarstan, which supported the Tui tour operator in operating the flights. At the airport, 180 arriving tourists were met by young women in ethnic costumes and volunteers with chak-chak.
