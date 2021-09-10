Nizhnekamskneftekhim becomes a partner of PetroChemSkills-2021 industry championship by WorldSkills standards

09:00, 10.09.2021 28
Over 70 competitors and experts from different parts of Russia arrived in Nizhnekamsk to the 2nd PetroChemSkills-2021 open industry championship held by WorldSkills standards. SIBUR organised the event, Nizhnekamskneftekhim became a partner in two skills. It is noteworthy that Nizhnekamsk is the starting point of the competition, it will end in Saint Petersburg on 1 October. High-ranking guests arrived to welcome the competitors – Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov as well as TAIF and SIBUR top managers.


