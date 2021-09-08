Muslim Film Festival in Kazan: red carpet of film forum

The 17th Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema (KIFMC 2021) has started in the capital of Tatarstan. The opening ceremony was held in the Kazan City Hall. This year, the organising committee of the forum registered 584 films from 45 countries. Fifty films have been included in the competition programme, 14 of them were directed by directors from Tatarstan. The photojournalist of Realnoe Vremya visited the opening.
