SIBUR delegation visits Nizhnekamskneftekhim

This trip to Nizhnekamsk was a return visit. In July, the petrochemists familiarised themselves with the organisation of technological and organisational processes at ZapSibNeftekhim for three days. On the eve of the union of the businesses of TAIF Group and SIBUR Holding, such meetings help to get to know better partner enterprises, establish personal contacts, exchange experience in performing tasks that are common in the industry. During four days, the representatives of the holding visited Nizhnekamskneftekhim's key plants and facilities under construction.
Affiliate report
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first