Contsruction of military hospital launched in Kazan

09:00, 06.09.2021
  • Maksim Platonov
On 27 August, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikahnov and Minister of Defence Sergey Shoygu laid a memorial stone in the foundation of the military hiospital in Kazan. The new hospital will provide high-tech medical assistance to the military, their family members and slose ones, as well as civilian population.


