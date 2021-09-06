Contsruction of military hospital launched in Kazan

On 27 August, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikahnov and Minister of Defence Sergey Shoygu laid a memorial stone in the foundation of the military hiospital in Kazan. The new hospital will provide high-tech medical assistance to the military, their family members and slose ones, as well as civilian population.
