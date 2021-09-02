Nizhnekamskneftekhim takes part in Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry International Specialised Exhibition

Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum has started its work in Kazan. It will last for three days. During this time, participants will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss key issues of the industry with Russian and foreign specialists, as well as the scientific community, demonstrate the latest developments and technologies. This year, more than 150 companies have become participants of the forum. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC presented its achievements at the Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry International Specialised Exhibition. As a result of the work, the company received a diploma of the first degree in the nomination 'New Products' for the production of SBS-330L thermoplastics. The company started producing this type of product in 2021. The new product is in demand among manufacturers of road pavement – it improves the quality of road bitumen and helps to increase the service life of surface. Polymer granules are also used in the production of roofing materials. Currently, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has mastered the production of two brands of thermoplastics: SBS-330L and SBS-330R.





Sponsored material

