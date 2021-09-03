TAIF-NK presents its accomplishments at Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum

The 28th Oil. Gas. Petrochemistry international specialised exhibition opened in Kazan. The event is taking place during Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum. More than 150 companies from Russia and neighbouring and remote countries are participating in the exposition. TAIF-NK oil refinery is one of the permanent attendees. The assortment of the company includes 49 names. Diesel fuel and straight-run gasoline, car petrol, liquefied hydrocarbon gases, jet fuel and bitumen are among key products. The whole range of oil products manufactured by TAIF-NK JSC complies with world-class quality standards.
