Watch online: European Amateur MMA Championships kick off in Kazan

17:56, 16.08.2021 23
European Amateur MMA Championships bouts have begun in Basket Hall in Kazan. 252 athletes from 15 countries will be competing in the tournament. The first day of the championships will be behind closed doors. Sports fans can watch the bouts online on the website of MMA.RF and the official site of the Russian MMA Union on Vk.com.


