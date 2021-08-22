Kazan SwimRun: 'iron people' aren't afraid of hot weather

2021 Kazan Triathlon competitions are taking place in Lake Kaban these days. Today Kazan SwimRun race is held within the tournament. It includes 3 and 6 km events. Every kilometre is one heat, which is 200 metres of swimming and 800 metres of running. The peculiarity of the competition is that there is no transition area between the running and swimming legs, which means equipment doesn't change - a competitor has to have one uniform for the whole distance.
