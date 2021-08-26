A Year to Go: World Volleyball Championship countdown timer set in Kazan

14:31, 26.08.2021
1/30
2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship countdown timers have been set in Kazan (and another nine Russian cities) today. Tatarstan State Council Chairman Farid Mukhametshin, Russian State Duma deputy Olga Pavlova, President of Zenit-Kazan VC Rafkat Kantyukov as well as volleyball player, Olympic champion Maxim Mikhailov have set the timer. Also, a year to the WC will be celebrated with the longest volleyball match with volleyball stars.


