'Paw' command: how homeless dogs find a family

14:26, 29.08.2021 26
1/26
  • Maxim Platonov
Give a Paw charity event is held in Gorky Park in Kazan today where anybody can adopt a dog from a shelter. There are a lot of animals to choose from: both adult dogs and puppies, big and small. Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin and head coach of Rubin FC Leonid Slutsky have also attended the "dog fair."


