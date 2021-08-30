Khrushchyov Pier and concrete Sail: new oil Kazanka Embankment

19:40, 30.08.2021 35
1/35

Two new parts of the improved embankment have opened for citizens and guests of Kazan today. There are sports areas and four new entrances from Podluzhnaya Street appeared in a segment from the Tatarstan National Library to Millenium Bridge. Also, there are convenient pedestrian zones along the water from the Kremlin to Kirov Dam, a green amphitheatre for leisure time, benches and lounge chairs, landscape gardening was done too. 


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries