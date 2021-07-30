KazanSummit 2021: industry digitalisation and robotisation of KAMAZ

The 12th International Economic Summit "Russia — Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021" opened on 28 July at the main exhibition site — Kazan Expo. The main guests of the first day were Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maksim Reshetnikov and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The summit is attended by representatives of 48 countries and 25 regions of Russia. The summit is aimed at developing cooperation and maintaining a dialogue between Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the economic, political and cultural spheres.
