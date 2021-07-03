Arenaland 2021: how it was

23:00, 03.07.2021 66
1/66
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov
  • Anton Zhuravlyov

Arenaland 2021 big summer festival has taken place today at Ak Bars Arena. Guests have been offered different types of entertainment to any taste: group yoga, sports competition Kazan Unlim Day, presentations and exhibitions, treats and a big music programme.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries