Kazan hosts 2nd Russian Urban Games

09:00, 14.07.2021 39
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
The 2nd Russian Urban Games started at Uram extreme park in Kazan. Young athletes from 37 regions of the country competed in six sports on 10-11 July: 3x3 basketball, BMX, workout, roller sports, skateboarding and breakdance. 63 medal sets were awarded among the competitors.


