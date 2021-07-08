Symbol of the Turkic world: masterpieces of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in Manege

The Art of Carpet — Evolution of Meaning Exhibition from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened on 8 July in the Manege Exhibition Hall. It presents both classic works of carpet art of the turn of the 19-20th centuries and modern author's carpets by Chingiz Babayev.
