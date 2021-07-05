Ideology and success of country: how jubilee of China's Communist Party was celebrated in Kazan

An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China opened in the Lenin House Museum in Kazan on 1 July. The General Consulate of the PRC in Kazan organised it. The exposition dedicated to the jubilee of the PRC's Communist Party talks about how China developed, largest and most ambitious projects as well as the influence of the Communist ideology on the state's successes. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist got acquainted with the history of the Communist Party of China.
