Mass wrestling, kuresh and khapsagay: Tatarstan vs Yakutia

21:00, 08.06.2021 45
Matches between sports teams of the Republic of Tatarstan and Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) are held at Batyr sports venue within Yakutia Days in Kazan. Athletes have exchanged experience in national wrestling. Wrestlers from Tatarstan have demonstrated kuresh bouts, while Yakut athletes have shown the art of khapsagay and mass wrestling. 


