Underwater training of Kazan tank drivers

Practical classes in water crossing in T-72 B3 tanks are taking place in the water training area of the Kazan Tank College these days. Today mass media representatives have had a chance of seeing tank college students today.

Water crossing in a tank is one of the most complex elements of military training. A crew must complete a course of diving, know how to correctly act in emergencies and not go into a panic when drowning.



The tank is also prepared for immersion: the hatch is sealed with rubber strips, the gun is put on a rubber plug, while holes are treated with special waterproof lubricant. Engine radiators are covered with protective lids, valves are tightly shut. The armoured vehicles are equipped with devices for underwater driving: special pipes for the air to get in.