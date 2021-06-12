ACA in Kazan: Russian mixed martial arts tournament at Tatneft Arena

09:00, 12.06.2021 19
1/19
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov

A tournament of the biggest Russian mixed martial arts league ACA took place at Tatneft Arena on 11 June. Brazilian Herdeson Batista won by a technical knockout over Russian Vener Galiyev in the third round. Tatarstan representative Sergey Yakovlev defeated Arseny Yatsynov according to the referees' unanimous decision. See this bout in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.


