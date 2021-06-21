Fair, motor show and folk dances: Whit Monday in Cloth Mill Settlement

The 5th Orthodox Urban Festival Whit Monday in Cloth Mill Settlement has been held in Kazan on 20 and 21 June. The festival has been organised on several sites: near the Advent Church, in the House of Joasaph (Udalov), Tatar State Philarmonic. The programme of the festival included a big number of events - church services, a concert of urban folk and church bands, church classic liturgic music, a fair, handicraft workshops and a motor show.
