2021 Sabantuy in Swan Lakes: national wrestling, “fishing” and Tukay's tales

15:10, 26.06.2021 42
1/42
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov

Citizens and guests of the Tatarstan capital are celebrating the Tatar national holiday Sabantuy today. This year Sabantuy in Kazan is held in several places at once: in birch groves in Mirny and Derbyshki settlements, the parkland of Swan Lakes. Courtyards of urban organisations and six municipalities - Novosheshminsk, Chistpol, Alki, Apastovo, Kamskoye Ustye and Verkhny Uslon Districts - have been set up in Swan Lakes. The plough feast in this area has opened with a performance based on Gabdulla Tukay's tales. Tatarstan State Council chairman Farid Mukhametshin and Chairman of Khural of the Republic of Tuva Kan-ool Davaa who is in Kazan these days have congratulated the guests and participants in the celebration. See the plough feast in Swan Lakes in Realnoe Vremya's photo report. 


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries