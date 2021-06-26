2021 Sabantuy in Swan Lakes: national wrestling, “fishing” and Tukay's tales

Citizens and guests of the Tatarstan capital are celebrating the Tatar national holiday Sabantuy today. This year Sabantuy in Kazan is held in several places at once: in birch groves in Mirny and Derbyshki settlements, the parkland of Swan Lakes. Courtyards of urban organisations and six municipalities - Novosheshminsk, Chistpol, Alki, Apastovo, Kamskoye Ustye and Verkhny Uslon Districts - have been set up in Swan Lakes. The plough feast in this area has opened with a performance based on Gabdulla Tukay's tales. Tatarstan State Council chairman Farid Mukhametshin and Chairman of Khural of the Republic of Tuva Kan-ool Davaa who is in Kazan these days have congratulated the guests and participants in the celebration. See the plough feast in Swan Lakes in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
