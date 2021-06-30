Ber-ber hal: a Tatar melodrama in Kazan

The Tatar-language melodrama 'Ber-ber Hal' is being filmed in a huge three-story cottage in the village of Voznesenie. On 26 June, the creators of the 30-episode series, according to tradition, broke a symbolic plate for the success of the work. The series is filmed by Vatan 21 Century film company by order of Novyy Vek television and radio company. Therefore, one of the fragments was taken as a souvenir by the director general of the TV company, Ilshat Aminov. Together with him, Deputy Chairman of the parliament of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Commission on the Preservation and Development of the Tatar Language Marat Akhmetov, Chairman of the Committee of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on Education, Culture, Science and National Issues Ayrat Zaripov visited the filming site. The guests visited the location, got acquainted with the creators of the series and the actors, and even watched one of the scenes being filmed.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first