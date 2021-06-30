Ber-ber hal: a Tatar melodrama in Kazan

The Tatar-language melodrama 'Ber-ber Hal' is being filmed in a huge three-story cottage in the village of Voznesenie. On 26 June, the creators of the 30-episode series, according to tradition, broke a symbolic plate for the success of the work. The series is filmed by Vatan 21 Century film company by order of Novyy Vek television and radio company. Therefore, one of the fragments was taken as a souvenir by the director general of the TV company, Ilshat Aminov. Together with him, Deputy Chairman of the parliament of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Commission on the Preservation and Development of the Tatar Language Marat Akhmetov, Chairman of the Committee of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on Education, Culture, Science and National Issues Ayrat Zaripov visited the filming site. The guests visited the location, got acquainted with the creators of the series and the actors, and even watched one of the scenes being filmed.

