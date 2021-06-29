Kamal Theatre behind the scenes: a thousand and one costumes and view from the roof

Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova met with bloggers and journalists in the Kamal Theatre on 25 June and told them what awaited the theatre, museums and culture of the republic in general in 2021. Then the guests were taken on an excursion to the theatre's backstage area: sewing, property and costume rooms. Theatre worker Niyaz Iglamov didn’t manage to answer the question about the number of costumes but joked that they always answered a thousand and one. After that, they were offered to go upstairs to the theatre's roof that offers an amazing view of the city.
