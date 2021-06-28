Kazan is hosting League of Historical Cities conference

09:00, 28.06.2021
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
The League of Historical Cities conference has taken place in Russia for the first time, and Kazan has hosted it. Representatives of more than 200 cities gathered to discuss the historical and cultural heritage as the foundation for a national, cultural and local identity. Due to the pandemic, representatives of the League of Historical Cities gathered in a new format for the first time – online and offline. Some people managed to come in person, but some delivered reports online.


