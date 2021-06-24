'For the health of our children': cancer centre opens in Kazan

On 18 June, the Centre for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Surgery was opened in Kazan on the basis of the Children's Republican Clinical Hospital. The event was attended by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Russia Oleg Gridnev.



The construction of the children's cancer centre began in January 2020. The centre is designed for 100 beds. 2 billion 204,5 million rubles were allocated for its construction, of which 1 billion 184 million rubles were allocated from the federal budget, and about 1 billion rubles were allocated from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan.

