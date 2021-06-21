Bats and peonies, peaches and toads: happiness symbols in Chinese art

  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
Five Symbols of Happiness: Well-Wishing in Chinese Art exhibition from a collection of the State Hermitage opened at the Hermitage-Kazan Centre. Nearly 300 exhibits that arrived in the capital of Tatarstan cover several centuries of the ancient civilisation. Bats and peonies, peaches and toads – everything, fortunately, becomes clear at the exposition.


