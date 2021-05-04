Special athletes & sports stars: floorball competition by Special Olympics in Kazan

Floorball and unified floorball competitions by the Special Olympics have started today in Kazan's Badminton Centre. A performance of unified match with athletes of the Special Olympics, famous activists and sports stars of the Republic of Tatarstan has been held during the opening ceremony.
The tournament is hosted as a test event by the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2022. About 130 athletes with intellectual disabilities from nine regions of the country will compete in the tournaments.
