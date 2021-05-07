Grand Slam at Tatneft Arena: judokas fighting for Olympic rating

  Maxim Platonov
Tatneft Arena is hosting the 2021 Judo Grand Slam in which the world's leading athletes are fighting for points to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Over 400 athletes from 83 countries are competing in the tournament. 


