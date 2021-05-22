Karavon 2021: youth funs, Fist Fight Workshop, kalach row and fun and circle dance

21:00, 22.05.2021 57
1/57
  • Maxim Platonov
Karavon festival has been hosted in Nikolskoye village, Laishevo District, today. More than 150 bands from Tatarstan and other Russian regions have participated in the Russian folk celebration. Russian folk games, Fist Fight Workshop, masterclasses in folk arts and crafts, Petrushka theatricals, fairs and, of course, a circle dance awaited guests. 


