From springboard and platform: Tokyo Olympic qualifier in Kazan

The Russian Diving Championship has kicked off today in Kazan's Aquatics Palace. About 150 athletes will participate in it. The competition programme includes individual, synchronised, synchronised mixed events from a 3m springboard and 10m platform among men and women, team competitions. The competition is a qualifier to create Russia's Olympic squad in Tokyo.
