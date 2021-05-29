In hunt for artifical hare: sighthounds compete on Kazanka riverbank

A lure coursing championship of the Russian Canine Federation and the 4th Kazanka Cup have been hosted today near the Kazanka River. It is competitions for dogs that demonstrate the mastery of chasing a mechanically operated lure.
