Impromptu Attack: military and historical re-enactment on Sokolka Mount

The annual Impromptu Attack military and historical festival has taken place on Sokolka Mount in Verkhny Uslon District, Tatarstan, today. Spectators could see the re-enactment of military actions dedicated to events on 30 May 1944. On this day, subdivisions of the Regiment No. 1122 of the 344th Shooting Division seized the disputable height No. 4 in a neutral zone near Makovye village, Vitebsk District, Belarus. Military and historical clubs from Kazan, Moscow, Ulyanovsk, Yoshkar-Ola, Samara and other Russian regions have participated in the re-enactment. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist has watched the military actions.
