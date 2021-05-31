Workers of Kazanorgsintez congratulated on Chemist's Day

On 28 May, the Chemists's House of Culture held festive events dedicated to Day of the Chemical Industry Worker. A rich festive programme was prepared for the employees of Kazanorgsintez. The guests of the festival were pleased with the concert performances of the vocal and choreographic groups of the city. Also on this day, the awards of various levels and the letters of thanks to the employees of Kazanorgsintez were presented.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first