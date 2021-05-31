Workers of Kazanorgsintez congratulated on Chemist's Day

09:00, 31.05.2021
On 28 May, the Chemists's House of Culture held festive events dedicated to Day of the Chemical Industry Worker. A rich festive programme was prepared for the employees of Kazanorgsintez. The guests of the festival were pleased with the concert performances of the vocal and choreographic groups of the city. Also on this day, the awards of various levels and the letters of thanks to the employees of Kazanorgsintez were presented.


