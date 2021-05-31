Rustam Minnikhanov congratulates TAIF-NK workers on Chemist's Day

09:00, 31.05.2021 17
Nizhnekamsk traditionally became the centre of the celebration of Chemist's Day in the Republic of Tatarstan. Large-scale festivities dedicated to Chemist’s Day were held at Neftekhim Arena Ice Palace. An exhibition with products of the republic’s largest enterprises, particularly the sector’s key player TAIF-NK JSC, was set up in the foyer. The assortment of products the company manufactures includes 49 names. Diesel fuel and straight-run petrol, motor petrol, liquefied hydrogen gases, jet fuel and bitumen are key types. The whole range of petroleum products complies with the world’s quality standards. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov got acquainted with TAIF-NK JSC’s exposition. After that, he awarded the best workers of the chemical and oil refining industry, including workers of TAIF-NK JSC, state awards.

