Nizhnekamsk celebrating Chemist's Day 2021

Nizhnekamsk has celebrated the Republican Chemist's Day. In the morning, the representatives of the management, trade union committee, and youth organisation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, together with the company's veterans, laid flowers at the bust of the first director of the chemical plant, Nikolay Lemaev.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Chairperson of the management board of SIBUR Holding PJSC Dmitry Konov came to congratulate the employees of the chemical and petrochemical industry on their professional holiday. Accompanied by the management of the TAIF Group, the guests visited one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Europe —Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Here, the grand opening of the production of new types of products — solution butadiene-styrene synthetic rubber (DSSK) with a capacity of 60,000 a year and styrene-butadiene-styrene thermoplastic elastomers (TEP) took place.

The official part of the celebration of Chemist's Day continued at Neftekhim Arena Ice Palace, where Rustam Minnikhanov awarded the best employees of the chemical industry, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, the honourary titles of “Honored Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan”.

Folk festivals were held at several venues in the city. A match between the teams of Neftekhimik FC and the team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC was held at the Neftekhimik stadium. In the evening, a cultural and entertainment programme started in the Neftekhimikov Park. There were several photo zones, children were entertained by animators, the show of soap bubbles and chemical experiments “The world of chemical professions” and “Entertaining chemistry” became memorable chemical experiments. Neftekhimik held an interactive sports game for the guests of the holiday. Participants played tug-of-war, competed in checkers and chess. On the stage on this day, there performed Rinat Radov and DJ Shamil Kim, the cover band Stevia from Kazan, as well as popular Russian artists DABRO and Vanya Dmitrienko. The culmination of the holiday was a festive salute.