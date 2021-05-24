RFU and TAIF host Football Class in Kazan

The Russian Football Union and TAIF JSC hosted Football Class for competitors of the Leather Ball school tournament at Trudovye Rezervy stadium in Kazan.
More than ten schools that brought over 300 children to Trudovye Rezervy gathered at the football festival organised by the RFU and TAIF.
2008 UEFA Championships bronze medallist, champion of Russia and the winner of the Russian Cup at Lokomotiv, bronze medallist of the French championship at Marseille Dmitry Sychyov, three-time champion of Russia and two-time winner of the Russian Cup at Spartak, winner of the Champions League and the UEFA Cup, two-time champion of Portugal at Portu Dmitry Alenichev and two-time Russian champion, five-time winner of the Russian Cup and winner of the UEFA Cup at CSKA Yevgeny Aldonin became ambassadors of the Russian national team.
Younger schoolchildren participated in the Star-Studded Match - they divided into two teams and played in a 40x40 format. Dmitry Sychyov played for one team, Yevgeny Aldonin did the for the other. Dmitry Alenichev and veterans of Rubin FC became coaches.
The Football Class ended with autograph signing and photo shooting as well as gifts from the RFU, the Russian national football team and TAIF Group.
