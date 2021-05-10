TAIF-NK JSC participates in Victory Day celebration

TAIF-NK JSC representatives chaired by Director General of the company Maxim Novikov participated in events dedicated to the 76th Victory in the Great Patriotic War on 9 May. At 10 o'clock, the management of TAIF-NK JSC paid tribute to the memory of dead soldiers with a minute of silence and laid flowers to the memorial. After that, representatives of the oil refinery went to the city's cemetery to pay tribute to soldiers of the "Tatar" 80th ski battalion. The heroes' remains were buried on 31 January in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, on the day of their last fight in Pskov Oblast. Also, before Victory Day, the enterprise had congratulated veteran Mr Pavlov Panfil it cares for. Last year, TAIF-NK renovated his flat, this year it has purchased furniture for him at his request.
