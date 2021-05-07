In memory of Great Patriotic War veterans: Kazanorgsintez lays flowers to memorial

13:35, 07.05.2021 24
1/24
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov
  • Vasily Ivanov

The enterprise hosted festivities on the threshold of Victory Day. A concert with wartime dances and songs took place near a memorial installed in memory of veterans of the Great Patriotic War and KOS veterans. Director General of Kazanorgsintez Farid Minifulov congratulated people on the holiday. After that, executives and employees of the enterprise laid carnations to the memorial.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries