Qualifier for season's key competition. Russia's strongest swimmers competing at Aquatic Palace

The Russian Swimming Championship has kicked off at the Aquatic Palace today. over 600 strongest swimmers from 58 Russian regions, including Olympic medallists, will be competing in the swimming pool during the week. The 2021 championship is a qualifier to make up the squads of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the European Championships in Budapest, the European Swimming Championships in Rome, the World Summer Universiade in Chengdu.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first