Diginavis InnoHalf-Marathon — running rehearsal in Kazan

Diginavis InnoHalf-Marathon 2021 has taken place today in Innopolis. The competitors chose one of the distances: 3, 10 and 21,1 km. The main task of the half-marathon in Innopolis is to test the readiness of the competitors and organisers for the Kazan Marathon.
