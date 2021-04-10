Diginavis InnoHalf-Marathon — running rehearsal in Kazan

22:10, 10.04.2021 24
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
Diginavis InnoHalf-Marathon 2021 has taken place today in Innopolis. The competitors chose one of the distances: 3, 10 and 21,1 km. The main task of the half-marathon in Innopolis is to test the readiness of the competitors and organisers for the Kazan Marathon. 


