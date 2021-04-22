Russian aquatic spectacle: the country's Artistic Swimming Championship ends in Kazan

20:20, 22.04.2021 87
The Russian Artistic Swimming Championship where over 300 strongest athletes of the country have participated has ended at the Kazan Aquatic Palace today. A three-day programme of the championship included competitions in technical and free programmes (solo, duet, group), combos and highlights. 12 medal sets have been awarded. See the brightest moments of the competition in the photo report of Realnoe Vremya.


