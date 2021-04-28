TAIF-NK presents its accomplishments on Energy. Resource Efficiency 2021 international specialised exhibition

Energy Efficiency and Environment Tatarstan international forum took place in Kazan. The 21st Energy. Resource Efficiency International Specialised Exhibition operated during the forum. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov visited the stand of the enterprise. The company did a big job creating a reliable electrical energy supply diagram. A 100 KW Begishevo substation was put into operation in 2016. This allowed enterprises, including the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility at TAIF-NK JSC to hold the first reliability category of enterprises in case of any repair modes of the grid. At the same time, fast transfer switches were installed at all distribution substations of TAIF-NK. In case of a short circuit in any of the sources, the transfer switches instantaneously respond and transfer the current of consumers to an undamaged source.
Affiliate report
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first