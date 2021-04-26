Kazanorgsintez presents project to modernise flares at Energy. Resource Saving Exhibition

The presentation was held within the framework of the 21st specialised exhibition 'Energy. Resource Saving' at the Tatarstan International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Ecology. On its site, Kazanorgsintez PJSC presented a project for the modernisation of the flare units F-169, F-79, F-768 to the participants of the event and the president of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.
The flares are used for smoke-free combustion of gases that are formed as a result of technological processes. Due to the content of harmful substances, they cannot simply be released into the atmosphere, and the flares convert the gases into relatively environmentally safe products. The modernisation made it possible to ensure completely smoke-free combustion of waste gases and, as a result, significantly reduced the impact on the environment. Also, Kazanorgsintez could abandon the use of steam 30 AA. The total annual savings of thermal energy in steam amounted to 51,800 Gcal, and fuel gas - 1,520 tonnes. The project won the Grand Prix in the category 'Energy Efficient Developments' at the competition 'Energy Efficient Equipment and Technologies' at the exhibition.
