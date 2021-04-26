Tatarstan Energy Efficiency Forum at Kazan Expo: energy efficiency and ecology

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov visited the three-day Tatarstan International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Ecology 2021 in Kazan Expo on 22 April. The forum started on April 21.



The opening ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Aleksey Pesoshin, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Mikhail Ivanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov.



Within the framework of the forum, the 21st International Specialized Exhibition 'Energy. Resource Saving' was held. More than 80 enterprises in the field of energy and resource saving from 14 regions of Russia presented their stands. The exhibition also included products from nine countries. During the tour of the forum's expositions, the president of Tatarstan appreciated the achievements of Russia's leading industrial and energy enterprises.

